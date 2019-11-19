Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Oct. 28, 1933 — Nov. 17, 2019

MANCHESTER — Leo William Wieser, 86, of Manchester, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center, West Campus, Independence. He was born Oct. 28, 1933, in rural Independence, to Joseph and Clara (Kofmehl) Wieser. Marriage: Nov. 10, 1959, to Marlene Mueller (d. May 10, 1997); to Loretta Bachman, Sept. 23, 2000 and later divorced. Survivors: 3 children, Deborah, Scott and Brian, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a brother, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, with the Rev. Tony D. Ede officiating. Interment: 2:30 p.m., Cedar Memorial Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and an hour before service Thursday.

Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

Tags