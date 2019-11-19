Oct. 28, 1933 — Nov. 17, 2019
MANCHESTER — Leo William Wieser, 86, of Manchester, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at ABCM Rehabilitation Center, West Campus, Independence. He was born Oct. 28, 1933, in rural Independence, to Joseph and Clara (Kofmehl) Wieser. Marriage: Nov. 10, 1959, to Marlene Mueller (d. May 10, 1997); to Loretta Bachman, Sept. 23, 2000 and later divorced. Survivors: 3 children, Deborah, Scott and Brian, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a brother, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, with the Rev. Tony D. Ede officiating. Interment: 2:30 p.m., Cedar Memorial Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and an hour before service Thursday.
