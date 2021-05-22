May 21, 2021
WINTHROP — LeRoy Nickerson, 85, of Winthrop, died on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
Funeral Services are pending at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop.
May 21, 2021
