Les Bearbower to retire after 25 years

VINTON SHELLSBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT - It was hard for us to write a highlight for Les Bearbower. If you have been even remotely involved in the Vinton-Shellsburg School District during the last 25 years, you should recognize him!
Les Bearbower has done a fantastic job as the VSCSD Director of building and grounds for the last 25 years, and now has decided it’s time to retire. As hard as it will be to let him go, we do wish him well on his retirement. It took some time for us to track him down for a photo, but if you know Les, that’s no surprise. He’s always on the go making sure our district is running as efficiently as possible. “I just like the job and the people,” he said when asked why he came back each year. Les is handing over the title of Director to Colin Carolus. “It’s going to be different, ya know, but I like to woodwork, so I’ll probably spend some time tinkering around with that.” He said with a smile.
Les, we hate to see you go but are incredibly happy for you and your journey ahead. Enjoy your retirement, thank you for all you’ve done for VSCSD! You made a difference with everything you did!