Aug. 4, 1935 — Sept. 25, 2019

FAIRBANK — Lester J. Bantz, 84, of Fairbank, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Independence, to Maurice Daniel and Pearl Isabella (Ackerson) Bantz. Military service: U.S. Navy, 1954-1958. Marriage: to Gloria Jean Ohl, Aug. 21, 1959, in Fairbank. Survivors: wife Gloria; 5 daughters, Brenda, Angie, Lanette, Jodi, Jennifer; 2 sons, Jamie and Jay; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; 1 sister Bonnie.

As he wished, there will be no services. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.

