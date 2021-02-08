The Benton County Soil & Water Conservation District is once again offering trees and tree seedlings for sale. This might be your opportunity to replace windbreaks or shade trees impacted by last August’s Derecho, or to establish new windbreaks, shade trees or wildlife habitat.
This program will offer both evergreen and deciduous trees and shrubs for sale as either potted stock or bare root seedlings.
Funds raised from this sale will help the Benton SWCD provide funds for scholarship awards and educational programs about on-farm conservation practices throughout Benton County.
Pick up an order form at the Benton SWCD office, 1705 West D Street in Vinton, or you can give us a call at 319-472-2161 ext.3 with any questions or to have one mailed.