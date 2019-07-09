Let the challenges begin.
The push-up challenge is in full swing at the Williams Wellness Center. One participant on Tuesday, July 9 was Blake Perkins, a senior at Oelwein Community Schools.
Perkins also serves as a weight room monitor at the Wellness Center. “I begin at a medium level; at two on the first day and then doubling with each day of the challenge,” said Perkins.
“I missed the first two and made them up today. I had to do six push-ups, total, today.”
When asked what he thought about the challenge after having got started, he replied; “It was fine today, but I know that the further down it’s definitely going to increase and get harder every day.”
Perkins said he had signed up to better himself and that he had been wanting to get in shape and the challenge seemed like a good opportunity to get started and to get into the habit of doing something.