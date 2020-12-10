Several months ago I wrote a public pulse about the “angels among us” who work in nursing homes and care centers. I want to recognize another group of selfless people who are always willing to help. When the funeral home or the police department or the ambulance service need extra equipment, muscle or extra hands, who you gonna call? Not ghost busters. You call the Vinton Fire Department. Most people don’t have a clue how much the Vinton Fire Department does in addition to putting out fires. They truly are “heroes among us”. (I would add them to the “angels” list but I just can’t wrap my head around Dave Boisen being angelic). Thank you for all you do for our community.
Sincerely,
Frank Van Steenhuyse
Vinton