Further conversation on Gazette Editorial of Jan 2, 2021: Help for the most vulnerable.
To emerge better from a true crisis, in my words “dealing with a bunch of crap”, it is very important to respect everyone's separateness and capacity to take make decisions and take a positive step forward or be allowed to make a mistake. All citizens are of value, and all have crises: yes even the “strong and healthy” can be overwhelmed by anxiety and panic. All the parts of a county and a region are necessary, those that may seem the weakest and least important, in reality may be the most necessary.
Operating in a silo is an interesting concept. Benton County has been one of the nine counties in the East Central Region. Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region (MHDS-ECR) The region serves the counties of Benton, Bremer, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Johnson, Jones and Linn. Perhaps there are nine silos?? Web site information goes back to 2015. Benton County is very important to the success of the ECR.
I want to give witness to the reality that Benton County has been active and participating in the shared decision making that has been a challenging part of the change directed by the state legislature in +-2015. IN other words the ECR was created. General motivation was : To improve care for the vulnerable and disabled of the region, and close gaps in service to consumers and payment to providers. Also, to rebalance the funding and taxation between state and county to create a difference for all East Central Region Iowans. Benton County citizens can be proud of the leadership of the Board of Supervisors and its liaison to the East Central Region, Gary Bierschink. He has devoted countless hours to attend meetings both on line and face to face to assure Benton County is represented.
The ECR has been working diligently. The two new crisis access centers in the urban counties of Linn and Johnson, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, are wonderful and very needed. I recall that in some of the initial visions, there was to be only one access center in the entire nine county East Central Region. Others in Benton County have stepped up, and the addition of the Rural Access Center, with offices in Vinton and Belle Plaine, is/are functioning and may be impacting the health of Benton County as we speak. The geographic locations are a benefit to busy Benton citizens who are part of families with challenges. The challenges were multiplied by the Co-VID and derecho. These facts speak to the dedication of elected and paid officials toward quality of life for citizens of any age.
I observe families spending much in transportation costs, with very scarce resources of time, energy, and money to meet the needs of their loved ones. Often the stress becomes so severe that extra support, education and medical care to manage mental illnesses and even ordinary stressors to maintain safety of family members. Families with single parents rush from job to school functions and then to appointments for needed emotional support, and assistance with positive and effective thinking skills and personal decision making. Resources close to schools with efficient use of the expensive school busing between towns, schools and events should be planned. These need to be realistic and cost effective, for families and insurers/payors, both private and public, inside the human growth/educational process, and outside the formal K-12 -educational systems/processes. In Benton and Iowa counties, if one does not choose the “crisis” center, one may wait for up to month for timely emotional support and assistance. Ideally each citizen seeks support before the situation becomes a crisis for them personally or situationally. Efficient and close “centers” for engagement, that are not or at least less crisis oriented, are needed. There should be one engagement center geographically within each school district to be best serve the citizens engaging in life struggles. Benton Community School District needs local space for alternative education. It is needed when a growing/developing student finds the normal classroom environment that too dense and too confining or “too bossy” to use some words I have heard from important people. The rigor of the formal educational environment must remain intact. The basic skills of reading, writing and math must continually be developed along the lifelong learning journey. Authority must be dealt with in every day life!! Personal safety and autonomous decision making should be maintained as youth become more adults. Individuals from 12-95 must be held accountable for their actions and society must protect the vulnerable.
• Benton County has some serious issues with safety (suicide, finding/ treating alcoholism and dangerous substances abuse :even homicide. A review of the Benton County Public Health Community assessment and plan (dated 2019) places a lot of emphasis on these issues. Are we gaining? All citizens need to do their personal best to shed light on the facts of challenges for teens in Benton County regarding substance abuse. Our young citizens need to be growing up to be a part of shared decision making in family, school, job, and citizen functioning.
• In Iowa, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 15-34. It is the third leading cause of death in 10-14 y.o. 65 and older it is 17th leading cause of death. The 2019 publication of Benton County Needs Assessment Iowa Public Health Tracking Portal
o Benton County Suicide Deaths per year 2011=5, 2014=5, 2016=5
o Benton County Teen Suicide Rate 2007=33.3% (IA 4%), 2008=33.3% (IA 2.7%)
o These are alarming statistics. The recent press confirms a reason to be concerned and I am sure Benton County Public Health and Board of Supervisors will continue to advocate for citizens who choose to live here.
What can you do? Please consider joining National Alliance for the Mentally Ill (NAMI). NAMI Iowa. NAMI provides legislative advocacy for the vulnerable at the federal, state and local levels. There Are Three Ways To Become A Part Of NAMI Today:
• Create a free NAMI.org account to start connecting with NAMI and to get all the latest updates.
• Become a NAMI member at all three levels of the organization—national, state and local—with one payment! We have three membership rates depending on what makes the most sense for you:
o $60 per year for a Household membership that includes all members of a household living at the same address
o $40 per year for a Regular membership which is an individual membership for one person
o $5 per year for an Open Door membership for an individual member with limited financial resources
o If you want to give your donation to the New Affiliate in Benton County, you can send your initial dues to Jean Ohlen, Box 144, Van Horne Iowa. namibentonjohlen@netins.net is also a place to get more information. Your name will be added to the list of Benton County people interested in supporting the efforts to make Benton County a healthier place to live. The more interested people we have the greater difference we can make.
Chances and Consequences, INC, 115 Main street Van Horne, is in the process of becoming a Benton County NAMI Affiliate. This allows Benton County to take advantage of programs offered by the NAMI trained leaders. “Parent Cafe“ and “Let’s Make It OK” are examples of such programs. They will be more accessible, and when face to face contact can be made (hopefully sooner in 2021 than later), they will make an attempt at great impact.
Chances and Consequences, INC is a non-profit 501c3 and seeks to become one of the “engagement centers” spoken of earlier, a human services activity center. It has a board of directors and group decisions can be made in partnerships with Department of Human Service of Iowa and Benton County.
The Mental Health and Disability Services of the East Central Region is a part of the State Department of Human Services (DHS). The DHS also has another lump of services and funding. There is categorization for Benton and Iowa Counties alone. The DHS has the CPPC (Community Partnership for the Protection of Children) initiative: a specific group with funding from the state that needs more local citizens to be involved in planning activites and priority needs for the funds. These CPPC meetings are open to the public, well structured and they seem to be accountable to long and short term goals.
Other team players can include Benton County Public Health, Dr. Mangold and Catie Cox, RN and Benton County Foundation II Rural access centers, Tanager Place, Abbe Center (Benton County center). Lastly, the non-profit Iowa Big could become an educational partner with Benton Community Schools collaborate with students and famlies.
To echo the Gazette, after Benton County survived 2021, it stands that we can make 2021 much better in the area of Mental Health, Mental Illness and Resilience. Benton County: a truly healthy county in Iowa.