To the Editor,
In these days of pandemic because people are staying home more, there is reason to be even more cautious, especially those of us over 65, of whom some are not as discerning as others. Scammers are having a heyday, so be aware for your elders and warn them not to give any personal information to strangers, unless they instigate the call to a reputable organization or someone they know.
The disreputable are sometimes using the names of Vinton folks we know, whose names show on the caller ID. You answer, and it's not whom you think, and they give you a warning that if you don't return their call, they will begin prosecution against you. The return number they give you is not the one on the caller ID. One woman gives you the end of a sentence, including a phone number you must call, and says in a threatening voice if you don't return her call, "I wish you luck!" She sounds intimidating!
Another fraudulent phone call tells you they are from Publisher's Clearinghouse, and you've won a large amount of money and a new car. When questioned about why they would give the prizes to someone who didn't enter their contests, the man with a foreign accent says that if you use a credit card or shop at Walmart, your name is in the drawing. He tells you he will explain things on the email he's going to send you, but you don't receive an email from him. He wants your information, but when confronted, he says' "No, no, I would never ask for your bank numbers—God wouldn't let me do a thing like that!" His call shows "Jamaica" on the caller ID.
Many times we have received a call that says they are from the Social Security office, and they are suspending our Social Security because there is suspicious activity on our account. The kind lady at the Cedar Rapids Social Security office thanked me for reporting this scam, and gave me the phone number of the Inspector General, at 1 -800-269-0271 to report the scammer's phone number. She asked me to tell everyone that your bank, the IRS or Social Security won't call you. If they want to get in touch with you they send you a letter. Publisher's Clearing House doesn't call people on the phone. It says so on their website. When the man from Jamaica was told that Publisher's Clearinghouse never phones people that they are winners, they send them a letter, or show up at their door, he said they were short of help because of Covid-19! The scammers are very clever and they could fool unsuspecting people by their craftiness. Please beware, friends and neighbors, a slick operator could rob you by telephone!
Phyllis Simnacher Vinton, Iowa 52349