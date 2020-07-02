To the Editor,
In a recent legislative update, IAHD 75's Republican representative expressed support for law enforcement officers. I too support officers. That does not, however, mean that the systems underlying law enforcement are not deeply flawed in places. To suggest that the protests we have seen in the nation are against law enforcement officers is inaccurate – they are a request that we look at our policies and organization and institute reforms that address the real concerns the protesters exercising their first amendment rights express.
We must not let the phrase “Defund the Police” put us off. That is not the request. The request is to reorganize departments so that specialists address situations rather than asking the “cop on the beat” to deal with everything from murder and robbery to mental health or the neighbor's kid mowing too close to our roses. It is a request to deal with underlying biases that are statistically born out and to offer our officers more training in deescalation. It is a request for officers to hold each other accountable.
The protesters want good things for both the public and the police. I have yet to talk with an officer who feels equipped to deal with mental health crises. Republican representation implying that those exercising their first amendment rights are simply disrespectful “looters” and failing to recognize a need for change is unacceptable. I hope that when session resumes, all representation will embrace the positive changes that the national conversation moves us toward.
Deborah Vaughan
Newhall, Iowa