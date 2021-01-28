Dear Editor,
Rather than our United State being presently divided between the conservative Country Bumpkin’s Party vs. the socialist City Slicker’s Party as some suggest, I suspect it’s more the non-official world domination Big Media Party boosting whichever other party fits facets of their own agendas.
Previously condoning many kinds of protest gatherings and insults to our American flag, national anthem, past heroes and President in the name of their rights to free speech, now Big Media is vigorously silencing criticism of the new government administration by cutting off their internet services, thereby enabling themselves to intimidate or destroy any person, company or movement they may choose.
As a former eight-year elected Democratic Supervisor of Benton County, Iowa — now an independent voter — I find this scary. So do other nations. Think about it.
Hope Rogers,
Vinton