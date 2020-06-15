Dear Editor,
This may be old news to you, but it was a surprise to us. Don Myers, my husband, and I, were watching a program on the Travel Channel, on Monday evening, 5/18/2020. The program was Beyond the Unknown. It was a series of vignettes about strange events. One of these short episodes was called “Skull in the Ashes.” Our ears perked up when Walford, in Benton County, IA, was mentioned as the site of a fire in February, 1897.
In doing some research about this event, a previous notice from Vinton Today mentioned the author of a “local crime history book” by the same name, Peter Kaufman. He would be visiting Vinton on October 3, 2013. The publisher is University of Iowa Press. They describe the book as tracing the actions of the characters, Novak, Tobin, and Perrin. Murder, a Goldrush manhunt, and the Birth of Circumstantial Evidence, completes the title. Since we had just read Call of the Wild by Jack London prior to seeing the movie, and also read the splendid Smithsonian article from the November, 2019 issue, about Jack London’s life and time in the Yukon, Dawson City, the Klondike, we glommed onto the Benton County story. Interestingly, Jack London was also in that first group of stampeders in 1897. The issue uses photographs from that era to great effect.
For some time, I thought that the Benton County Attorney in the case, M.J. Tobin, was Judge Tobin, but when I realized that Judge Tobin was born in 1895, it became clear that they could not be the same person. Judge Tobin was appointed District Judge in 1954 and with a mandatory retirement, left the bench in 1970. This was Judge John W. Tobin. I assume that Judge Tobin was the son of County Attorney Tobin and am looking for some verification of that. The fascinating incident is also reported in History of Benton County, Iowa, Vol. 1, p. 303-305, as “The Famous Novak Case”.
Really then, my reason for interest in Judge Tobin has nothing to do with this famous story. In the fifties, when I would visit my grandmother’s house on 3rd Avenue in Vinton, I ate many wonderful meals in her dining room. She was a master at chicken with noodles, and I let it be known that it was a favorite dish of mine. In the corner, she had a floor to ceiling china cabinet. When she died, my Aunt Violet Criswell, who knew the corner cupboard had formerly belonged to Judge Tobin, had it placed in the collection of the Vinton Historical Society.
When I was little, the dining room seemed so large to me with many guests seated around a large dining table. Later, when I saw it as an adult, it seemed to have been more diminutive. Being a child, I was out of the mainstream, the flow of all of these details about the cabinet. Maybe they wouldn’t have interested me at the time, anyway. However, I do wonder now, how my grandmother came by the corner cabinet. Unfortunately, I don’t know the date of the acquisition. I would welcome any information about it.
Thanks so much.
Best regards. Stay safe.
Susan Wilson
Leicester, NC