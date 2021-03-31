Dear Benton County Supervisors,
I am writing this letter on behalf of the Benton County Farm Bureau. One of our farmer members came to us earlier this year and presented to our board of directors with his concern. After much discussion the directors voted to support the issue.
The issue is 61st Street, between 24th Avenue and 25th Avenue, in Benton County, and a desire to have it upgraded to a Farm to Market road. With agriculture equipment growing in size, higher yields per acre, increased school and youth activity at the south end of the city of Vinton, we believe safety is a top priority for all of us as farmers and the community. We would like to see a proactive approach to public safety with upgrading the mile of said road to Farm to Market grade. We anticipate a potential upgrade of the stated stretch of road would allow for semi-trucks, tractors, wagons, chemical applicators/sprayers, fertilizer equipment and suppliers to be diverted away from the Vinton Shellsburg school and surrounding growing residential areas.
As the Benton County Farm Bureau president, our board of directors would like to thank our county officials for taking the time to read this letter of support and consideration of our concerns.
Sincerely,
Darren Stein
Benton County Farm Bureau President