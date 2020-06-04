Please consider the following for a Letter to the Editor
Right now, all lowans should be worried about is taking care of themselves, their loved ones, and staying safe and healthy during this Covid-19 crisis. Unfortunately, that's not possible with the Reynolds administration rolling back nearly all environmental protections from the factory farm industry while continuing to rubber-stamp factory farm construction permits.
That's why Iowa CCI is demanding Reynolds put an immediate six-month halt on the approval of all factory farm construction permits.
Iowa already has over 10,000 factory farms which are known environmental hazards, contributing to over 760 impaired waterways in the state. We know more than 90% of the nitrogen and 75% of the phosphorus polluting Iowa's waterways comes from industrial ag practices and factory farms.
The facts are there. What's missing is the political will of elected officials to work for everyday lowans, not corporate interests.
It's ridiculous that the factory farm industry is allowed to continue to exploit our state while lowans are dealing with a global health pandemic. If Governor Reynolds wants to stand with the interest of everyday lowans not the corporate controlled factory farm industry, she must enact an immediate six-month moratorium.
Lynn Gallagher Iowa CCI member