Dear Editor:
“School Boards: Leading Through Uncharted Waters” will be celebrated this May as part of School Board Recognition Month in Iowa. Vinton-Shellsburg joins public education communities throughout the state in thanking Iowa school boards for leading through the pandemic. Throughout the month, let’s take time to recognize the contributions made by the members of the Vinton-Shellsburg school board, who are responsible for providing high-quality public education to our students. Over the past year, leadership at the board table has come with challenges and decisions no one could have anticipated. School boards have made tough choices that impact the health and safety of students, staff and the school community, while continuing to prioritize student achievement and educational equity.
These elected volunteers create school policy, approve curricula, develop innovative opportunities, and maintain school facilities. Board members must enhance their understanding of state and federal education law; the complexities of school finance, including budgets and taxes; and the importance of maintaining a positive district culture. They spend many hours in board training programs and personal study, while also advocating for public schools with their local legislators.
We don’t always recognize the dedication and hard work of these public servants elected to represent us and the interests of our children. Make a point to thank your school board members, let them know you appreciate what they do for the children of your community.
Please join us by saying “thanks” to these innovators in public education during School Board Member Recognition Month in May.
The members serving on your Vinton-Shellsburg board are: Rob Levis – President; Kathy Van Steenhuyse – Vice President; Tom Burke, Jake Fish, Sue Gates, Mike Timmermans, and Becky Williams – Directors; and Brenda Barkdoll as Board Secretary.
Sincerely,
Kyle Koeppen
Superintendent of Schools