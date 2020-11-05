I wanted to give a shout out to our Benton County auditor's office; these people worked long and hard before, during and after the November 3 election. I was a part of the group responsible for making sure over 6,000 absentee ballots were voted. We were given a class Saturday, October 31st , to prepare for what to expect and what was expected of us. We worked November 2 and 3 at the courthouse. A special shout out should go to Haley Mahr, Benton County auditor, and Gina Edler, her deputy. They were relentless in making sure every ballot was accounted for and counted. If you live in Benton County and you voted, you can be grateful for their attention to detail and determination. Their staff in the auditor's office was just as important in seeing this happen; everyone was conscientious and on top of his/her game! We can be proud we live in Benton County, Iowa. Thank you to all those in the auditor's office who made this happen! It was a privilege to serve as a small part of the election counting process.
Janet Woodhouse
Vinton