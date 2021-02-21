Farmers haven't gotten a fair price that covers the cost of production and family living expenses for the past 60 years but corporate ag has enjoyed hijacking our public dollars through the USDA.
That includes the 8 years that Vilsack was the Sec. of Ag under Obama, when he continued to use USDA to give handouts to big Ag.
That includes the past 4 years when Sonny Perdue was the Sec. of Ag under Trumprwhen farmers continued to receive a price below the cost of production.
It doesn't matter if it's a Republican or a Democrat running the USDA. If they are pushing corporate ag and the factory farm industry's agenda, it's small farmers, everyday folk, and our communities that will continue to be left in the lurch.
Farmers deserve a fair price, just like workers deserve a living wage.
In 2021, we need congress to address parity pricing for farmers. And we need more than lip service from the Biden-Harris USDA administration. USDA needs to shift their priorities and funding from corporate agto a decentralized farm and food industry that benefits independent family farmers, workers, eaters, and our environment.
It's long past time to stop subsidizing corporate ag and start giving farmers a fair price for what they produce.
Larry Ginter Iowa CCI member