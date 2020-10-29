VINTON – While the pandemic has seen many establishments close or operating on reduced hours, the Vinton Public Library is up and running at full service.
Director Janette McMahon shared the library’s revised strategic plan during last week’s council meeting. McMahon took over as the city’s head librarian earlier this year following the retirement of Virginia Holsten.
“There was a strategic plan completed in 2018,” McMahon told the council. So rather than starting all over she and the library board reviewed and expanded the plan. One area that McMahon touched on was educating staff. Her own certification was set to be renewed with her move back into the state “and Amy (Noe), our children’s librarian will also be certified.”
Staff members have been spent several hours over the summer looking the library’s collections “so we can see where our money is going,” McMahon added.
McMahon pointed out that the library has been open and a full service library during the pandemic. “We are one of the few libraries that have been open and full service. Many other libraries have not been open at all or just open for just a few hours at time.
“I believe we are an essential service,” McMahon said. The library being open after the derecho was definitely a positive thing. “We had a number of people coming from our neighboring communities that were hit by the storm who were coming in in order to charge their gadgets and fill out insurance paperwork,” she said.
During the past month, circulation was up six percent over the same time last year.
“There are libraries that are seeing circulation at 50 to 60% of what it was a year ago and we are over that of last year,” McMahon stated.
In other business:
-Nate Kass, Fehr Graham Engineering & Environmental, spoke to the council about an idea of having a ‘shovel’ ready plan available for future consideration.
Kass reminded the council that in the past the city had been able to capitalize on government funding because it had a project ready to be completed.
The project, W 1st Street improvements from K Avenue to R Avenue. “This is project that has been on the city’s list for a couple of years,” Kass stated.
With the designation of a ‘collector route’, a project for the street would be “eligible for road use tax dollars with a 20% local match,” Kass wrote in his proposal to the city.
In this case, the collector route is a thoroughfare between an industrial area and Iowa Highway 218.
“This funding is only available for the roadway and drainage improvements, so other utility work will be funded by local dollars,” he wrote.
Kass explained that he expected the project could be completed within a single construction season.
The proposal was submitted so work could begin on the engineering aspect so when federal funding may become available the city would be able to take advantage.
“The City has been able to capitalize in the past by having shovel ready projects that can be let for bids,” Kass reminded the council.
By having a bigger project ready, “the city would be able to get more bang for the buck,” Kass said. “Other communities were not able to capitalize like Vinton did because you were prepared.”
The project would be a total reconstruction of the street, Kass told council members.
During past discussions of this project, council members had talked about the possibility of getting assistance from Benton County because of the location of the Secondary Roads facility being located on W 1st.
Brian Parr, council member, stated that the county had not been contacted recently about helping with the project.
In years past, Benton County Supervisors had not expressed an interest in assisting with the project. “But we haven’t talked to anyone recently, some of those people have changed,” he added.
Kass was given the approval to move ahead with the plans, so the city could have that ready if funding became available.