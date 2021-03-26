We are living in tumultuous times. It seems that the world is tethering on the brink at times, because there’s so much pain and suffering. That is pretty much how the world was, when God sent Jesus to dwell among us. Jesus experienced pain and suffering also, but He came so that the world would be a better place.
The writer John records this: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning.” John 1:1-2 God and Jesus have been here always. In the beginning, there was already God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit. They are still here and will always be available for us to draw upon for strength and power to go through life’s many circumstances.
This pandemic has been affecting us in so many different ways. It’s challenging, frustrating, and gets us stirred up so much at times, that it’s hard to see straight. When you are feeling out of sorts, remember that Jesus’ life was also filled with challenges. So, what is the connection here, between us and Jesus? He knows firsthand what it means to be a human being and He also knows what it means to struggle with life’s many issues and concerns.
He wants us to know that there is Light, even in the midst of darkness. Jesus says: “I have come into the world as a Light, so that no one who believes in Me should stay in darkness.” John 12:46 When you feel as if your world has been turned upside down, remember that Jesus provides 24/7 life support for those who follow Him. No matter what, Jesus is eternally with all of His followers.
As a child of God, a believer knows that the good outweighs the bad. God triumphs over evil and darkness, and His Light shines through the most extreme situations you will ever face. When Jesus was tortured, crucified and reviled by people, there were also those who trusted Him in their hearts through eyes of faith.
Even when facing the Cross, Jesus left a message of love and redemption for us. “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this all men will know that you are My disciples, if you love one another.” John 13:34-35 Holy Week is coming up, and with it, comes the assurance that even through His death for you and me, He extended arms of love on the Cross. His death heralded in the victory over the Cross with His Resurrection. So, when you are downtrodden, look up and see the Savior’s Love for you. It has no expiration date, and it is ongoing.
The Easter story is where death and destruction were met with life and reconstruction. God reconstructs every person who comes to know Him through Jesus.
He makes you better, even when things seem to be not going well. Reflect on the words of Jesus to give you peace and comfort: “Do not let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God; trust also in Me.” John 14:1 We live in an imperfect world, but as children of God, we are made perfect in Christ. God bless you in your journey, as you face many diverse challenges. Keep praying and keep looking up. God is here with us.
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church