A delicious bowl of soup and a side salad is a wise and filling choice for the last meal of the day. This lightened up stuffed pepper soup gets terrific flavor from the spices and the long-grain rice adds a little heartiness. If you can’t find Italian seasoned ground turkey, just use regular ground turkey and add your own oregano, basil and garlic, or a teaspoon of Italian seasoning.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 lb. lean Italian seasoned ground turkey
2 cups chopped yellow onions
2 medium red bell peppers, diced (2 cups)
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
5 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 carton (32 oz) chicken broth
1 can (28 oz) fire-roasted crushed tomatoes, undrained
1/2 cup uncooked long-grain white rice
Chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley leaves and shredded mozzarella cheese, if desired for garnish
Steps
In 5-quart Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add turkey, onions, bell peppers, salt and pepper; cook 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until turkey is no longer pink and onions are translucent. Stir in garlic; cook 1 minute.
Stir in broth and tomatoes. Increase heat to high; heat to boiling, stirring frequently.
Stir in rice; return to simmering. Cover; reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 20 to 25 minutes or until rice is tender. Top with parsley and cheese.