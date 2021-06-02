Lighter meals as the season heats up

The weather is warming up and that means more folks will pass on the heavier comfort foods in lieu of a lighter menu. It also means there will be fewer stoves and ovens turned on to help keep the kitchen cooler. Many may turn on their air-conditioning for the first time this weekend.
Growing up, we never had air-conditioning — central or window versions. The neat thing about the small kitchen in our house in St. Cloud was it had three windows, so you could get a good cross breeze. A lilac bush and some bridal wreath outside the windows willingly shared their floral scents with us over a morning bowl of cornflakes at the little kitchen table.
The large pin oaks in the backyard provided cool shade over the swing set where we hung out with friends before jumping on bikes to go down the alley and check out the dead flower bin behind the flower shop in the next block. Sometimes there were some pretty good leftover flowers in there that we trimmed up and took home to our moms. Our lunch reward would be deviled ham sandwiches cut into triangles and a handful of Old Dutch potato chips. That would fuel us through the afternoons of biking, swimming, and going to the craft-mobile at the school playground.
During the summer, Mom often used her electric skillet on the really hot days to cook supper. That skillet made the transition from Minnesota to Iowa. I recall Mom was cooking breaded pork chops in it at 4:58 p.m. May 15, 1968, when the tornado hit Oelwein.
Small electric appliances are a big help in preparing meals — during warm weather, when you’re cooking a holiday meal, when you’re slow-cooking while at work, or when you’re taking something to a potluck. I’ve included a delicious barbecued pulled chicken sandwich in this week’s recipes that cooks in your crockpot while you’re doing other things – like changing the filter in your furnace for the cooling season.
Honey Barbecue Chicken (Serves: 3-4)
Ingredients:
3 boneless skinless chicken breasts
18 oz bottle honey barbecue sauce
1/2 c Italian salad dressing
1/4 c brown sugar
2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
Directions:
Place the chicken breasts in a slow cooker.
In a bowl mix barbecue sauce, dressing, brown sugar, and Worcestershire sauce. Pour this over the chicken and place lid on slow cooker.
Cook 6-8 hours on low or 3-4 hours on high.
Remove cooked chicken from slow cooker and shred using two forks.
Return shredded chicken to slow cooker and toss to coat with sauce. Then serve on Kaiser rolls.
This recipe can be easily doubled or tripled if you’re feeding a crowd.