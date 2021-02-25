Child care providers throughout Benton County have had a tough time the last 12 months.
Between the pandemic, the economy collapsing, and then the Midwest Derecho of August 10 barreling a path of devastation across Iowa, adapting to change has become providers’ new normal.
But through it all, Iowa’s ‘workforce behind the workforce’ has persevered, including Audrey Miller of Lil Pheasants Daycare in Atkins.
“I have been registered in the State of Iowa [as a child development home] for 22 years,” Miller said in a recent email interview. “My philosophy has always been that parents and family are the most significant persons in a child’s life.”
It’s safe to say for those children who were at daycare on August 10, their child care provider was most certainly one of those significant persons as well.
“August 10, 2020 was a normal start to the day. I received a phone call from my husband who was driving [semi] west near De Soto [Iowa]. He said turn on the tv or weather radio there is a bad storm and I am traveling right into it.”
Miller said she checked the weather forecast and made the decision to speed up the children’s schedule.
“I decided to feed the children early … I allowed the children to watch an Iowa Public Television show after lunch so I could secure some things on the deck. I made preparations for the ‘just in case this happens.’”
Miller’s home is located on the western side of Atkins so she had a clear view of the storm as it approached.
“Keeping the children distracted wasn’t [easy]. I was singing our favorite songs a bit louder that day to try and drown out the wind and rain from hitting on the windows … When the wind and rain kept coming stronger, the children and I went to the basement to our secure area.”
Unfortunately, water was entering Miller’s basement.
“Water [was leaking] from the ceiling so we moved to another area of the basement. The sound was so loud and we could hear things smashing but where we didn’t know until the storm was over.”
The day of the derecho, the maximum measured unofficial wind gust for the entire weather event as it moved across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois was recorded in Atkins—a whopping 126mph, according to the National Weather Service
The straight line winds were strong enough to frighten even adults that day, but the children of Lil Pheasants Daycare made it through calmly thanks to Miller’s ability to summon her creativity even in a crisis.
“Flashlight tag was fun … After going downstairs to our safe area the electricity went out. We had it pretty lit up down there [because] lack of light was concerning to the children … I reassured them everything was going to be ok.”
After the storm passed through Atkins, Miller and the children were able to take stock of the damage.
“[There was] water across the ceiling and floor. We looked outside and saw part of our neighbor’s garage had blown off.”
Miller said the children began to express some concern at that point, telling her their daycare was “broken.”
“I reassured them homes can be fixed or replaced. We were all safe and not hurt.”
Miller said that moment of reassurance with the children was the best thing that came from the derecho.
Like so many in the Atkins area, the Miller home sustained significant damage, which meant Lil Pheasants Daycare was also damaged.
“Roof damage, windows and doors were twisted and seals broke in them. Drywall damage as water came in when the ridge cap lifted to let water come into the home. Water came in our recessed lighting, water was pooling in our dining room and came under the tile floor to now lift the tiles up. Part of our third-stall garage was pulled away from the main two-stall garage. Soffit, siding, and fascia damage. Insulation in the attic was wet.”
Miller was also without power for six days.
“For two of the six days my husband took the battery out of our boat, hooked it to an inverter, and we had TV with a window antenna to keep in touch with the outside world.”
Much of the damage to Miller’s home was fixed by late September 2020, but since that time more damage has been discovered and issues with the window repairs have cropped up.
“[Today] the windows are bowed. We had to tape and plastic around each window … Drywall inside our home has pulled away from the taped edges and cracks go up and vertical … it has been a very cold winter in our home.”
To say Lill Pheasants Daycare has been through a lot in the past 12 months would be an understatement.
“As a child care provider, the last 12 months have been scary, challenging, emotional … Emotional because of all the people who have died from this virus, who have tested positive, who couldn’t be there for their loved ones … because the storm took a toll on so many homes and towns across the state.”
Some two hours after the derecho passed through the town of Atkins on August 10, the children of Lil Pheasants Daycare were picked up by their parents and thankfully each one still had a house to go home to, Miller said, something she was worried about.
Because even in a crisis, Iowa’s workforce behind the workforce continues to operate as best they can.
“There are so many feelings to express about the pandemic and the derecho. So many are still going through so much more than we are. We just hope this year brings new beginnings.”