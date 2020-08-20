Lime ice cream cups

Serves 12

Ingredients:

1 box refrigerated pie crusts, softened

1 c lime sherbet

1 c vanilla ice cream

½ c whipped topping

Grated lime peel, if desired

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 450°F. Remove pie crusts from pouches; unroll on work surface. Cut six 4-inch rounds from each crust. Firmly press each round in bottom and up the side of each of 12 ungreased regular-size muffin cups. Prick with a fork. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely, about 1 hour.

2. Gently mix sherbet and ice cream. Divide mixture evenly among pie crust cups. Freeze uncovered until firm, about 3 hours.

3. Let stand at room temperature 5 minutes before serving. Garnish with whipped topping and lime peel.