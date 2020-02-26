May 8, 1972 — Feb. 16, 2020
MAYNARD — Linda Marie Lau, 47, of Maynard died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 in Oelwein.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard, is assisting the family.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Linda Marie Lau was born on May 8, 1972 in West Union, the daughter of Adrian Richard & Thressa Elaine (Henry) Martin. She graduated from West Union High School and continued her education at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar where she received a degree in accounting. Linda was a homemaker and did housekeeping for others.
Survivors: mother: Thressa Conner; father: Adrian (Bernie) Martin; daughter: Angel Martin (Travis Davis); 3 grandchildren: 2 siblings; a step-sister and an uncle.