May 8, 1972 — Feb. 16, 2020

MAYNARD — Linda Marie Lau, 47, of Maynard died on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 in Oelwein.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Maynard, is assisting the family.

Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Linda Marie Lau was born on May 8, 1972 in West Union, the daughter of Adrian Richard & Thressa Elaine (Henry) Martin. She graduated from West Union High School and continued her education at Northeast Iowa Community College in Calmar where she received a degree in accounting. Linda was a homemaker and did housekeeping for others.

Survivors: mother: Thressa Conner; father: Adrian (Bernie) Martin; daughter: Angel Martin (Travis Davis); 3 grandchildren: 2 siblings; a step-sister and an uncle.

