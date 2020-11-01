Linda Tharp

VINTON: Linda Lee Tharp, age 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab where she made her home.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:15 AM, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton with Rev. Joshua Graber and Brian Weems of Cornerstone Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton.
Linda was born on July 26, 1951 at Johnstown, Colorado to Leonard F. and Betty C. (Fossett) Tharp. She graduated from Washington High School in 1972. Linda enjoyed reading, watching soap operas, dancing and was a huge Elvis Presley fan.
Linda is survived by her three brothers, Kenneth (Henrietta) Tharp of Vinton, Dale (Theresa) Tharp of Harrisburg, PA, and Bruce (Jill) Tharp of Vinton; two sisters, Joyce Dufresne, and Janice (Lexton) Bray of Vinton; brother-in-law Dennis Nefzger and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Sonny, David, and Kyle Tharp; Two sisters, Judy Hatfield, and Diane Nefzger; niece Sharon Hatfield; nephew Trent Tharp, great nephew Wyatt; brother-in-law Kenneth Dufresne, and sister-in-law Ragina Tharp.
The family would like to thank Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab for the excellent care given Linda over the last nine years.
