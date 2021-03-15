Vinton-Shellsburg’s Noah Lindauer had a choice going into his freshman year of high school: play for his dad on the football team, or manage the volleyball team. He chose the latter, and four years later the senior has signed to play at William Penn University’s mens volleyball program.
“My interest in volleyball developed alongside the players,” Lindauer said. “It was about my sophomore year that I really began to understand I could be good at this. I wanted to find a program where I could play.”
Lindauer played club volleyball in Cedar Falls and found a college opportunity at William Penn in Oskaloosa during a visit this school year. The Statesmen are in their second year as a program under the direction of Luke Bentley. Lindauer had sought out the opportunity to play as a setter and learned he will be the first Iowan on the team.
“Noah obviously has a passion for the game,” Bentley said. “He’s got lots of club experience. The sport has grown in Iowa and competition like that has improved. He’s shown growth himself when he came on campus to play with our team. Noah fit in so well, running 5-1 (offense) the whole way through. We are really pleased to have him.”
While he could not compete alongside the Vikettes volleyball team, Lindauer served as a manager under coach Michelle Stepanek for all four years of high school, practicing with the girls and helping them get better.
“Practicing with the girls in turn helped him get better for club and fulfill his dream of playing college volleyball,” Stepanek said. “I'm very excited for him. 20 years ago, I’d never imagine watching a male player sign for college. This is a wonderful opportunity for the young men that don't always have to do football or cross country, but maybe volleyball is their thing.”
Lindauer will be studying Film while at William Penn and is excited for the opportunity to play mens volleyball in Iowa, rather than having to leave the state to find programs. He is still competing in his current club season and noted the sport is growing in Iowa.
“There are leagues everywhere now,” Lindauer said. “It’s the number one growing sport for boys in America. People know I play volleyball and seem interested in it now.”
Noah is the son of Tom and Holly Lindauer of Vinton. Outside of volleyball, Lindauer is involved in