Vinton Lions Club distributed 48 trees through the Trees Forever grant program to Vinton-Shellsburg area residents in response to last August’s derecho destroying trees throughout the community.
Trees Forever cares about the environment, our rural lands, the communities we live in and our fellow citizens. They are headquartered in Marion, Iowa and founded in 1989. We are grateful for the Trees Forever grant program allowing Vinton Lions Club to support replanting of trees in our community. John Frazier, Frazier Nursery was a great help in securing the beautiful trees distributed.
Vinton Lions Club invites the community to help us celebrate our 100 Years of Service on July 6, 2021 from 5-8PM at Celebration Park. The Vinton Lion’s concessions trailer will have their first Tenderloin Tuesday with half priced menu items and FREE SNO-CONES and CAKE. The Vinton Community Band will provide entertainment. Children’s activities are being planned which include Tom Pingenot’s amazing “Bubbler” skills! Bring a lawn chair and come celebrate with us!