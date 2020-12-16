The Lions Club president Robin Martin presents to the Scouts and leaders of Boy Scout Troop 47 a check for $1851 to cover the costs associated with chartering the troop for the upcoming year. Troop 47 serves boys from Vinton, Shellsburg, Garrison and Mount Auburn. The Lions Club has been the chartering organization for the Troop since 1934 during which time thousands of boys and young men have participated with 82 becoming Eagle Scouts – and two more being awarded this week. The Lions Club is proud to be a part of supporting the Boy Scout vision of preparing youth in America to become responsible, participating citizens and leaders who are guided by the Scout Oath and Law.
