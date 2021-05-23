Vinton Lions Club invites the community to help us celebrate our 100 Years of Service on July 6, 2021 from 5-8PM at Celebration Park. The Vinton Lion’s concessions trailer will have their first Tenderloin Tuesday with half priced menu items and FREE SNO-CONES and CAKE. The Vinton Community Band will provide entertainment. Children’s activities are being planned which include Tom Pingenot’s amazing “Bubbler” skills!
If you have interest in joining Vinton Lions Club please message Mike LaGrange, through Facebook @VintonIowaLionsClub for more information.