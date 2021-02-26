Lisa Kofoed-Vogt

MARION: Lisa Ann Kofoed-Vogt, age 57, formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her home following a months long illness.
A celebration of Lisa’s life will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. In lieu of flowers, cards or condolences may be forwarded to Brian Culver 803 N. Franklin Street Manchester, IA 52057.
Lisa was born on August 28, 1963 in Vinton, the daughter of Ralph and Bettiann (Halverson) Kofoed. She graduated from Washington High School in Vinton with the class of 1981. Lisa lived for a short time in Missouri and later in Arizona, but Iowa was always home. She worked for several years in food service at Shellsburg Elementary School.
Lisa met her life partner Brian Culver in 2013 and they realized they were meant to be together. Their love grew over the years, and Brian was at her side the morning of her passing. Lisa had a unique spirit about her. She was very close to her Dad. She enjoyed animals, motorcycles and rock music. She loved to cook and her specialties included Snickers Apple Salad and Chocolate Pizza, which she always brought to family gatherings.
In addition to her partner Brian, Lisa is survived by her brothers, Doug (Karen) Kofoed of Des Moines, Darin (Elizabeth) Kofoed of LeRoy, IL; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Amber, Joshua and Nathan; Uncle Kenneth (Mary) Kofoed of Marshalltown; five cousins; lifelong friend Robyn Winterroth of Vinton and three very special kitties.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; niece Renee; and several aunts; uncles; and cousins.
