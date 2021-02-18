Much like the children they take care of, Little Knights Learning Center (LKLC) in Dysart has continued to grow at a rapid pace and will move into a brand new building this fall to accommodate needs.
“I would say it’s refreshing to see that it’s actually getting started,” Wanda Petersen, President of the LKLC board said. “Dysart cannot be without a daycare and currently there are no other daycares in town. Our goal is to help Dysart and the surrounding communities continue to stay afloat and grow.”
LKLC opened its doors in August of 2018 utilizing unused classrooms at Dysart-Geneseo Elementary to provide daycare services for infants to lower elementary age. While the partnership has been beneficial between LKLC and Union Community School District, both knew the daycare would outgrow the space and/or the school would need those classrooms back.
“The elementary enrollment is increasing and so the school has asked us to vacate those rooms that we were renting from them by the fall of 2021,” Petersen said. “It’s a good problem to have. We feel the daycare is a partial reason enrollment has gone up at the elementary, but not the only reason.”
With the news they would have to find a new home, LKLC hired Huff Contracting of Waterloo to build a new $1.3 million facility on Clark Street with land leased from the school close to both the elementary and Union Middle School. The building will have five rooms, including one that double as a recreation room for indoor activities when the kids must stay inside. According to Petersen, the daycare will be able to serve 85 children from Dysart, Benton County and the surrounding area with the new building. LKLC is currently at 69 kids.
“When we hired our contractor, our biggest point was we had to move into this building by mid-July,” Petersen said. “We have to give the school time to move back into these classrooms. As far as things are now even with the cold we’ve had, the contractor told me we are still on target for July.”
Petersen stated the building will be funded by private donations and grants, including the Childcare Challenge grant announced by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. LKLC will also apply for loans through the City of Dysart and Farmers Co-op Telephone Company.
“I hope everyone supports what we’re doing,” Petersen said. “This building fits so many needs we have: a kitchen, a laundry room, more storage and the ability to separate kids more by age. This new building will be much more like a daycare vs improvising classrooms. We’re grateful for Union making this daycare possible.”
To learn more about Little Knights Learning Center, check out their website at littleknightslearningcenter.com or their Facebook page.