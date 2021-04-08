After a year closed off to the public, the Vinton Palace Theatre will welcome the Schmidt Brothers to the live stage on May 7 and 8 in front of a limited audience.
“We want to garner interest in people coming back to enjoy the theatre,” Doug Martens, board member said. “The Schmidt Brothers did a livestream on our stage back in January that was very successful. I asked them if they would be interested in doing a live concert. I talked with (Manager) Marcy Horst and everyone was on board with trying something.”
The Palace Theatre will take on several measures to ensure a safe return to live music. All tickets will be at the door on both dates and no advance sales will take place. Each show will host 70 people, which is half the theatre’s capacity according to Martens, and will last about an hour and half. All patrons must be masked during the show.
“There will be plenty of space to spread out if they need to,” Martens said. “It’s pretty exciting to think about after more than a year of being shut down. We’re looking for volunteers to work our new concession stand, which we remodeled during the pandemic. This will be a really fun way to get people back into theatre and used to being back.”
Martens expects to learn a lot from this concert and see what excitement there is for a return to live music this year. The cinema is still up in the air as the movie industry adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are still a lot of people leery about getting together,” Martens said. “It’s a matter of finding people who are willing to do smaller shows. As the summer progresses, we will see more people vaccinated. I’m sure that they’re going to be more people interested in getting this all started again. It’s going to be slow, but it’s going to be a way for us to get people excited about being out once again.”
And for those who missed it, there will indeed be theatre popcorn available.