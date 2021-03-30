There are many unusual tourist attractions in the U.S., but recently I heard of one that sounds both fascinating and depressing at the same time. There is a museum in Michigan, I understand, that has as its unofficial name, “The Museum of Failed Products.” Ponder that name for a few moments, “The Museum of Failed Products.”
The museum looks like a standard supermarket inside. However, all the items on the shelves are products that were taken off the market because nobody bought them.
I wonder why? Wouldn’t you want to buy Clairol’s Touch of Yogurt shampoo? Sounds yummy. Or Gillette’s “For Oily Hair Only” shampoo? Sounds like a great product. Or Pepsi’s AM Breakfast Cola, that was supposed to compete with coffee as a morning pick-me-up. And why didn’t we all get excited about Colgate-brand TV dinners? Or Fortune Snookies, the fortune cookies for dogs? Doesn’t your pet like to read their fortune each day?
Can you imagine the disappointment of the inventor who poured his or her time, energy, and intellect into creating a product no matter how unusual, only to have it fail? How disheartening to have your creation end up in the “Museum of Failed Products.”
I wonder if God doesn’t sometimes look at us, the pinnacle of His creation, and wonder with disappointment how we turned out the way we did?
We are special, important, and essential in God’s eyes. Let us live up to our identity as Children of God.
None of us are all we might be. But still Somebody loves us and He sent His Son to die for us. That’s the Gospel. A Father willing to welcome home a disobedient child. A Father willing to take that child’s place on the cross of Calvary.