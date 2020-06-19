This is great for breakfast, brunch or dinner. You can add and subtract ingredients that Dad loves.

Cook time: 20 Min. Serves: 6

Ingredients:

6-8 red potatoes, diced

1 onion, chopped

1 c fresh mushrooms, sliced

1/2 pkg smoked sausage, sliced

1/2 lb bacon, cooked and crumbled

3/4 stick butter

1 Tbsp parsley

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp seasoned salt

1/8 tsp pepper

1 c Colby/Monterey Jack shredded cheese

Directions:

1. Melt butter in a large skillet. Add potatoes, onion, parsley, and seasonings. Let it cook down a little.

2. Add sausage, mushrooms, and bacon. Continue to cook until potatoes are tender and browned.

3. Sprinkle with cheese and serve.

