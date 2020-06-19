This is great for breakfast, brunch or dinner. You can add and subtract ingredients that Dad loves.
Cook time: 20 Min. Serves: 6
Ingredients:
6-8 red potatoes, diced
1 onion, chopped
1 c fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/2 pkg smoked sausage, sliced
1/2 lb bacon, cooked and crumbled
3/4 stick butter
1 Tbsp parsley
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp seasoned salt
1/8 tsp pepper
1 c Colby/Monterey Jack shredded cheese
Directions:
1. Melt butter in a large skillet. Add potatoes, onion, parsley, and seasonings. Let it cook down a little.
2. Add sausage, mushrooms, and bacon. Continue to cook until potatoes are tender and browned.
3. Sprinkle with cheese and serve.