Despite public events for the Benton County Fair being closed due to COVID-19, the fairgrounds hosted 4-H/FFA livestock exhibits and shows this week for family members only to enjoy. Vinton Newspapers was invited to take photos and will publish our annual fair results on August 7.
Local 4-H and FFA show the fruits of their lablor
- CJ Eilers County Editor/Digital Journalist
