Ruth Bader Ginsburg is possibly the person in history who played the largest, or one of the largest, roles in allowing me, and hundreds of thousands other female attorneys to be who we are.
I will admit, I haven’t studied her in depth nor have I read the many books about this remarkable person. We often don’t realize the pioneers who made us us, until it is too late to properly thank them. Of course, I have been aware of her since law school. Her legacy, her opinions, her grace, her style.
RBG was a brilliant, strong, intuitive person who changed her world against all odds. A child of a middle class, Jewish family, a woman born in 1933, before World War II. Possibly to her detriment, a beautiful woman. There was no reason to expect men of her generation to take her seriously. But she was more intelligent, had more savvy and had more staying power than all others.
She got married and started a family before going to law school. All of which were unheard of in her time.
Even today, it is difficult for a woman who takes time out of her career to have children to be able to break back into the good ole boy network of trial lawyers.
I was frequently belittled in the 1990s, almost 40 years after Ginsburg’s 1954 law school graduation, for needing to take care of my kids around my career. Ginsburg graduated, with highest honors while she helped her husband graduate, while she nursed him through testicular cancer. Oy! I can’t imagine!
Being the smartest, hardest-working person in her class wasn’t enough. She was discriminated against early in her career because of her gender. She refused to desist. She fought on, through all. She was the first female professor to earn tenure at Columbia in, and continued on, despite the fact that she wasn’t paid what men in her position were. She fought several cases to protect women’s rights to the U.S. Supreme Court, an honor few men and fewer women can claim to this day.
Jimmy Carter recognized her brilliance and nominated her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 1980. Bill Clinton appointed her to the U.S Supreme Court in 1993. She authored major decisions, and maybe even more major dissents, including the Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. case, where she railed against gender inequality in pay and spurred the Lily Ledbetter Equal Pay Act, signed into law by President Obama.
Always a supporter of women’s rights, as well as the rights of minorities, and other underrepresented populations, Ginsburg was the best of us.
The statements of Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump on the day of her death, proposing replacing her in the next six weeks, while Trump is still president, with some right-wing party hack, especially after the partisan games these same Republicans played with the nomination of Merrick Garland, nominated by President Obama, approximately nine months before the election in 2016 on the alleged basis that the new president should pick the nominee are hypocrisy at its very worst.
RBG is not even in her grave, but she is still spinning!
It was her dying wish that she not be replaced until after the election. If the men in power had even a scintilla of her intelligence, her grace, or her sheer power of personality, they wouldn’t even contemplate disrespecting her in this manner.