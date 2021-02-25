VINTON – Several Vinton local businesses were able to reap the benefits of a program funded by the city’s hotel/motel tax.
At a meeting earlier this month, Vinton council members reviewed applications for funds from the city’s business improvement grant that is funded by tax.
When city voters approved the implementation of the hotel/motel tax, officials made the decision that 25% of the monies used would be to fund projects undertaken by local businesses to make improvements. To be considered for a grant, business owners can fill out an application and return it to City Hall.
The applications approved were all submitted during the 2020 calendar year.
Recent grant recipients included:
-North Benton Ambulance Service (NBA): The service used the grant to help fund continuing education for staff. Members who classified as paramedics were able to get qualified as Critical Care Medics in the state of Iowa. The service was awarded $500. With this training, the service will now have an individual with ‘Critical Care Paramedic’ certification. “CCP is a requirement for some inter-facility transfers from Virginia Gay Hospital. This will allow NBA to more efficiently service the citizens of Vinton,” the application stated.
-Flowers by Nature’s Corner: This business received grant monies for a new sign to be constructed and installed on the southeast corner of the building. In her application, Emily Henkle, owner of the business, explained that the sign “would be 40 inches wide and 60 inches long and list the business name, logo and services. Currently we have no sign” for the business. The application request was for $632.50.
-Think Snow LLC: Owners of the building at 413 1st Avenue, submitted a request for funding to make improvements to the building. With a plan to add living space upstairs in the building, the application outlined that there would be three new windows installed in the east end of the building. The submitted application asked for $1,000.
- Robert DeVries DBA Three D Kitchens: With the purchase of the building at 115 4th Street along with moving the business to the location, Three D Kitchens submitted an application for $1,000 to go toward the renovations of the building.
Melissa Schwan, Vinton city clerk, presented the applications to the council. “There is over $10,000 in the grant funds,” she told council members. “There is enough to cover all of these requests.”
Applications for funds can be picked up from city hall at any time.