VINTON — Four local businesses have been named as recipients of grants from the City of Vinton’s new business Improvement Grant.
Funding for the program comes from the hotel/motel tax that Vinton residents approved a couple of years ago.
Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, reminded council members last week that the funding for the grants was 25% of the taxes received by the city.
He explained that to date the city had collected $5,000 for the grant program.
The grant program allows for businesses to submit an application for building improvements.
With the first round, four applications were submitted and each met all the requirements for the awards.
Receiving $1,000 each were:
-Tootsie’s Ice Cream & More, 210 N K Avenue, the funds would be used for the installation of four mini-split heating and cooling HVAC units;
- Hair Salon and Spa, 210 N K Avenue, the installation of a mini split heating and cooling HVAC unit and also the installation of gutters to the building;
- The Palace Theatre, 210 W 4th Street, concessions stand upgrade and alley renovations.
The plan is to expand the concessions area by cutting out the triangular dead space at the back of the concessions stand and utilizing the pop and candy closet and cleaning closet space, moving the cleaning closet tot he storage closet into the back hallway.
- Custom Millwork and Finishing, 1901 West E Street, for a building expansion to the business.
Guidelines of the grant program require that projects be completed within 12 months of receipt of the funds.
“The good news,” Ward shared with council members, “is that each application asked for the maximum amount and was able to receive it.”
He explained that with this first round there were only the four applications. “We had a maximum of $5,000 to be awarded,” he said.
Grants will be awarded on a quarterly basis, “and we already have received some for the next grant period,” Ward stated.
Tami Stark, council member, was excited about the grants awarded.
“This is exactly why this program was set up and these types of requests are what it was intended for,” Stark said.
Because the funding source is the hotel/motel tax “by awarding these grants to businesses that are listed here will not have an fiscal impact to the City of Vinton,” Ward told council members.
In other business:
- Council members reviewed a request for financial assistance from the Evergreen Cemetery board.
In past years, the city had budgeted funds to give to the cemetery board.
“The cemetery is funded from the interest earned from investments,” Robert Fischer, Evergreen board member, told the council.
With low interest rates “it is impossible to run the cemetery,” he explained.
“The biggest problem we have is the age of the equipment.
“A grant was received a few years ago and a lawn mower was purchased,” he said. “But because of the use we will need to replace it.”
The letter from the Cemetery Board also asked if the city would assist with some rock hauling for some of the driveways.
With the tight budget, “we are lucky to have our sexton Tim Fuchs,” Fischer added.
The item was on the agenda as a discussion item so no action was taken during the meeting, but will be on a future meeting.