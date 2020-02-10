Five days after the final caucus location closed its doors on Monday, America learned that former South Bend, IN Mayo Pete Buttigieg officially won Iowa by a slim margin over U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in the Iowa Democratic Caucus. However, news media across the country have questioned Iowa’s status as a first-in-nation caucus after last week’s events. Local leaders have something different to say.
“Overall I think the caucuses performed well in the county,” Rosemary Schwartz with Benton County Democrats said. “I offered a series of trainings throughout the summer and fall including one final training on February 1. There was also an online training and certification process for volunteers. It was my experience that most of the people who have attended caucuses in the past were aware of the changes this year and the many people who this was their first caucus seemed to understand what we were doing.”
Brian Beatty, a Precinct Chair in Atkins, served along with his wife as secretary. Beatty noted their were less people in attendance than 2016, yet that allowed myself and other volunteers to run their precincts “very well” because of experienced help.
“I believe having extra help and a loud speaker system made the biggest impact this time,” Beatty said. “I also have to give credit to the Team Captains. For the most part they did a good job of managing their groups.”
According to a statement by the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP), the cause of delayed results stemmed from an app used to report results. The app provided “accurate, but only partial information.” Instead, the IDP referred back to paper cards filled out by caucus goers to collect data and release results over the course of the week.
“I had my daughter, who is tech savvy, manage the Reporting App,” Beatty said. “The app crashed the first time we tried to use it. However, she was able to get it to work again and we were able to successfully input data. The app worked for us. Managing the cards was also a challenge. However we were able to make it work.”
Schwartz believe that most of the votes were called in as most volunteer were reportedly “not comfortable with the app even before any issues arose.” Yet not all was bleak, especially on a local level.
“The positives that I have heard from around the state was that the local parties were for the most part were trained and the caucuses went well,” Schwartz said. “I have not heard of any big problems happening at the local levels. I am sure that they were some problems as there usually is. Larger caucuses obviously have more potential for problems because of the numbers.”
Beatty admits he wonders if maybe it wouldn't be better to have primary voting to determine delegate number, followed at a later date by a caucus to elect delegates to the convention. He believes some caucus goers may not have realized how long it would take to complete all business.
“Some complained that it took too long,” Beatty said. “Our precinct took approximately an hour and 45 minutes from start to adjournment. However, most attendees there for over two hours. I believe it could be a reason we had a lower numbers this time around, as I know that the last big caucus took even longer to conduct.”
The positives of a caucus, Beatty argues, are the “camaraderie and friendships that were developed by the time spent in the caucus.”
“One of the purposes of the Caucus, after all, is to help build the party,” Beatty said.
Schwartz does believe that there will be an effort to end first-in-the nation status for Iowa but this is “not something new.” Schwartz explained there has been a “constant fight for both parties” in every run-up to the next election cycle to remain first.
“Unfortunately what happened this year will contribute to the effort to eliminate caucuses altogether and take away our status,” Schwartz said. “For those of us who love to get to know the presidential candidates up close and personal. No doubt other states are jealous of the attention we receive. I do not know if we will retain our first-in-the-nation status for the future.”
Democratic candidates have moved on to the New Hampshire Primary, to be held on Tuesday. Polls from sources such as CNN and The Boston Globe has Sanders as a favorite in the contest by seven percent.