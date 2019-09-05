ST. PAUL, MINN. – Firefighters from the Independence Volunteer Fire Department and the Fairbank Fire Department attended an industrial firefighting training program during the weekends of Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, and Saturday, August 10, and Sunday, 11. The training was hosted by Flint Hills Resources at its Pine Bend refinery near St. Paul, Minn.
Firefighters: Judd Taylor, Adam Kuhse, Richard Newton, Morgan Jacobs, Jesse Manning, Jacob Wolf, Conner Jones, Collin Woods, Tyler Odneal and Carson Woods, all joined volunteer firefighters from three other Iowa and Nebraska departments for the training. Participants received hands-on instruction in: battling live fires, hose handling and teamwork, offensive attacks on pressure fires, proper use of firefighting foam, defensive cooling and fire extinguisher training. The training was provided by members of the Pine Bend Refinery Fire Department, a professional firefighting force that serves the refinery.
“The refinery’s fire training grounds provide firefighters an opportunity to review response techniques and perform in many different fire rescue scenarios,” said Chief Brad Gordon of the Fairbank Fire Department. “The training has improved our firefighters’ ability to respond to a variety of fire emergencies.”
Departments participating in the weekend training were the Alden Fire Department (Alden, Iowa), Beatrice Fire and Rescue (Beatrice, Neb.), the Fairbank Fire Department (Fairbank, Iowa), the Independence Volunteer Fire Department (Independence, Iowa) and the Odebolt Volunteer Fire Department (Odebolt, Iowa).
Flint Hills Resources, which owns and operates the ethanol plant in Rosemount, Minn., sponsors the annual training program to help enhance local fire departments emergency response capabilities for the communities they serve. The company provides the training at no cost. Twenty-nine firefighters from nine Iowa and Nebraska fire departments near its biofuels and ingredients production facilities trained at the Pine Bend refinery this year. This is the sixth year Flint Hills Resources has offered the training program to these fire departments.
“We appreciate the important role that the Fairbank Fire Department and the Independence Volunteer Fire Department play in our community,” said Garland Krabbenhoft, plant manager at Flint Hills Resources Fairbank facility. “These volunteer firefighters gave up their personal time and went above and beyond what’s required of them to attend this training. We thank them for everything they do to keep our community safe.”
