AMES, Iowa (June 15, 2020) - A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees. The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates.
Atkins, IA
Colton David, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry
Kenna Germann, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Matthew Voss, Bachelor of Science, Statistics, Magna Cum Laude
Belle Plaine, IA
Brandon Zumbach, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology and Industrial Technology
Norway, IA
Natalie Towe, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Urbana, IA
Tessa Kohl, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Vinton, IA
Eli Ferguson, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude
Celia Turner, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude