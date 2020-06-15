AMES, Iowa (June 15, 2020) - A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees. The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates.

Atkins, IA

Colton David, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry

Kenna Germann, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Matthew Voss, Bachelor of Science, Statistics, Magna Cum Laude

Belle Plaine, IA

Brandon Zumbach, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology and Industrial Technology

Norway, IA

Natalie Towe, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Urbana, IA

Tessa Kohl, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Vinton, IA

Eli Ferguson, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

Celia Turner, Bachelor of Science, Marketing, Cum Laude

