National news organization on Saturday projected former Vice President Joe Biden as President-Elect after a week of counts in key swing states in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were tallied, leading to reactions from different sides of the political aisle locally.
“We are very happy with the presidential outcome nationwide,” Nick Volk, Chairman of the Benton County Democratic Central Committee said. “I would say people were tired of the rhetoric from the President and his policies. They are ready to move on to a more civil and productive government in the executive branch. We looking forward to positive results from the Biden/Harris administration and let history be the judge.”
Coleman Silbernagal, Chairman of the Benton County Central Republican Committee, stated he was “disappointed” in the presidential election results nationally, but noted the strong turnout by Republican votes at the national and local level.
“President Trump received the second-most votes in the history of our country,” Silbernagal said. “Unfortunately, the record was set on the other side in this election. I believe the national election was clear on three things: Americans rejected Trump, defunding the police, rejected riots.”
Silbernagal argued his point that while further by explaining that while President Trump has reported to have lost the election, Republicans in the House of Representatives did not lose seats in this election, a fact he found “unprecedented.” As of publication, the U.S. Senate appears it will continue to remain under the control of a Republican majority.
“On a national scale, people rejected the personality of the President, but also rejected the policies of the Democratic Party,” Silbernagal said.
At the local level, Benton County elections overwhelmingly favored Republican candidates, whether they be incumbents, an open race or a challenger. President Donal Trump won the county 9,188 to 5,159 according to the most up-to-date results from the Benton County Auditor’s website as of publication. Republican incumbent Tom Gerhold maintained his seat for Iowa House District 75 over Democratic challenger Ruby Bodeker 8,919 to 5,048, while Dawn Driscoll won the open Senate District 38 seat over Democratic opponent Ivy Schuster 9,405 to 4,585. County Supervisor Gary Bierschenk won re-election to the Board of Supervisors over challenger Polly Denison 9,441 to 4,230 in the final competitive race.
“There are people that feel that agree with the President’s approach,” Volk said. “I feel we had well-qualified candidates. I think this pandemic atmosphere really made it tough for our challengers to campaign, who were unable to go door-to-door or hold public forums. That really puts challengers at a disadvantage. It’s nobody’s fault.”
Silbernagal believes Iowa’s future will be “bright” despite the results of the election and called on his fellow Republicans to continue supporting local candidates.
“I think that the American people want economic growth, opportunity, jobs, peace and security,” Silbernagal said. “The Democratic Party stands opposed to a lot of that. The future is bright for our party and for Iowa.”