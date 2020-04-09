As school closure will be extended to April 30 due to COVID-19 by order of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, area school districts will take voluntary or required learning approaches for their different student levels.
According to the Iowa Department of Education, schools wishing not to make up for the school days between April 13 to April 30 are required to either offer mandatory voluntary learning- encourage, but not require, students to participate-or required learning-attendance is taken and assignments are graded for credit.
“Fortunately, our administrators and teachers have been already contemplating how we could continue to serve students if the original April 13 date was extended,” Mary Jo Hainstock, Superintendent of Vinton-Shellsburg CSD said. “The Department of Education hosted a zoom meeting for all schools. They laid the options for our schools and answered many questions.”
According to Hainstock, V-S will make kindergarten through eighth grade voluntary learning, while the high school will begin voluntary before taking a required learning approach starting on April 22. The district submitted their choice of learning to the department on Friday. All facilities are closed to the public, including the district office. Under orders from the governor, the playground is off limits.
“As we move, whether it’s required or voluntary, we continue to be concerned about student access whether it’s online or paper and pencil,” Hainstock said. ”We are working to make sure that if there is limited online access for a student, we can help. If families are very concerned, we encourage them to call or email us. We’re also going to become more aggressive in making sure we’re connecting with every student.”
Belle Plaine, Center Point Urbana and Union school will choose to make their education voluntary kindergarten through 12th grade effective April 13. While grades and attendance will not be taken, educational opportunities will be offered by each school district.
“With the transition to a voluntary education enrichment program, we will continue to provide educational resources to families, increase our connections with students, while providing feedback on our student’s application of the provided educational resources,” Matt Berninghaus, Superintendent of Center Point-Urbana CSD wrote in a letter posted online. “We feel it is best to offer our students the opportunity to continue learning over the course of this clouse.”
Through this option, school districts would not have to make up the time from April 13 to April 30. The hours lost between March 16 to April 13 were waved by the Iowa Legislature before they postponed their 2020 session.
“I sat down with our instructional and administrative team to really look through all our options and see what that could look like for teachers and parents,” Travis Fleshner, Superintendent of Union CSD said. “Why it may seem fisable to look at a required path, we looked at the fairness of it and it took us back to that voluntary path. Just because someone has a chromebook, does that make them ready to be an online learner? We also moved to teacher readiness. Simply placing assignments online, asking students to them and asking teachers to grade that. Is that fair to teachers?”
Fleshner also noted that parents may be temporarily laid off and the district wanted families to focus on themselves. Online access continued to be considered alongside other services schools provided, such as at-risk and counseling. Individual education cases relating to credits and courses will be evaluated on an individual basis.
“This is not what we’d like to have for any of our students, not just for the learning loss but also lost opportunities you can recreate,” Fleshner said. “I don’t know if we’ll have graduation. It depends on where we are at in terms of this pandemic. We know it could possibly be moved. We’ll look for alternative dates dependent on when or if we are coming back to school.”
Pam Ewell, Superintendent of Benton Community CSD, stated the school district will begin with the voluntary learning option. According to Ewell and Fleshner, the governor will make an additional announcement “around April 16” regarding the closure remaining in its current state or being extended. If the closure were to be extended, the Benton High School will move to a required option.
"We need to use the next week or so to see how things roll out from the state," Ewell said. "We are planning for more engaged work with our students, but we are not to flip over and say everything is required at the high school level yet."
Daily press conferences are held by the governor on the “Governor Kim Reynolds” Facebook page at 11:00 a.m. on weekdays. For specific information on individual school districts, contact their district offices during regular business hours.