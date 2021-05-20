PELLA, IA (05/18/2021) — 204 Central College students were celebrated during Commencement on Saturday, May 15, at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium.
Joel Collett of Walford, Iowa
Rylie Conway of Center Point, Iowa
Alexis Engen of Center Point, Iowa
Destiny Swallom of Vinton, Iowa
Cassidy Yeager of Center Point, Iowa
