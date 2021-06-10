LINN COUNTY, IA (June 8, 2021) – Local high school students, Lindsey Barnes and Sierra Davis, have each been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Barnes will study at Environmental Engineering at University of Wisconsin – Platteville and Davis will study Agricultural Sciences at Truman State University.
Barnes and Davis exemplify the quality of students who are selected for Grow Ag Leaders scholarships. “Bayer Fund is proud to sponsor the America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders program, helping hundreds of students to pursue higher education studies in the field of agriculture. By supporting these students today, we are supporting the future leaders of our industry. Bayer Fund remains committed to improving Ag Education opportunities in rural communities,” said Amy Simpson, Community Engagement Senior Representative, Bayer Fund.
The future of agriculture relies on talented young people like Barnes and Davis to fill thousands of jobs in a variety of fields, such as plant science, engineering, communications, finance and more. Grow Ag Leaders raises awareness of diverse career opportunities in the agriculture industry and provides over 350 scholarships nationwide each year to support a student’s ag education.
Grow Ag Leaders scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers. Both FFA members and non-FFA members are eligible to apply. With support from Bayer Fund, more than $3.8 million in scholarships has been awarded to students since Grow Ag Leaders began in 2014. For a complete list of recipients or more information, visit americasfarmers.com.
America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders is part of the America’s Farmers community outreach initiative, which is designed to make a positive impact in farming communities across the U.S. Since 2010, the programs have partnered with farmers to award more than $62 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Visit www.AmericasFarmers.com to learn more.