Veteran Marvin Leverington of Oelwein, who was a U.S. Marine combat veteran of the Korean War and a conscientious civic patriot, was known as “Marvelous Marvin” to his friends. He will be honored on Tuesday, Sept. 17, during his funeral services, by his fellow veterans. The funeral is set to start at 10:30 a.m. and the procession to the cemetery for his final resting place is expected to begin around 11:15, according to legionnaire Jake Blitsch.
“Service flags at Veterans Park will be presented today with the American flag at half-staff honoring him,” said Blitsch. “His funeral will be this morning at Zion Lutheran Church. It has been arranged for Mr. Leverington’s funeral procession to go past the park that he was so dedicated to for the last several years. Post 1725 VFW will line up to salute him as he goes by and Post 9 American Legion Honor Guard will do the graveside ceremony this morning.”
Marvin was one of the three original Veterans Park committee members instrumental in many of the aspects of the park’s development.
“He and I and Dale Frisch got together and decided we needed a Veterans Park, because we didn’t have either a WWl or WWll Veterans Park in our community. A granite park bench was presented to the Leverington family in July of 2014 in appreciation for Marvin’s dedication and many hours of labor in honoring the sacrifices of his fellow veterans.
“Marvelous Marvin,” said Blitsch, who had known him since 2007. “He worked tirelessly regardless of the weather. He would be out there on the hottest day of the year with his sweatband on, digging, building, designing. One day I said to him that we were worried about him, working so hard and dropping dead at the park, and he replied; “‘As long as I was up here that would be all right.’ As a retired cement construction worker, his knowledge and advice was invaluable. He designed the Service Monument which is in the centerpiece of the park today.”
The Veteran’s Park is located at the junction of North Frederick Avenue and Highway 150, just north of downtown Oelwein.