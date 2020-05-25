The leadership in both the American Legion and VFW posts in Oelwein are electing to take the matter of reopening slowly. That is understandable given the fact that their memberships are primarily comprised of elderly members. This is exactly the population most vulnerable to the devastating and deadly effects of the COVID-19 virus. The only defense available is to not expose yourself, exercise social distancing, and don face masks when you do go out in public.
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation on May 6 allowing for the reopening of social and fraternal clubs in all but Fayette and 21 other counties. On May 13, she allowed openings in those 22 counties as well
Jake Blitsch of the American Legion said that the post will technically reopen June 1 – but without much on the calendar for the time being. The only event planned for the month is a retirement ceremony for old flags on the evening of Sunday, June 14 (Flag Day).
Chuck Geilenfeld, commander of the local VFW post, shared that the post was not even planning a business meeting until early July. This decision was reached out of concern for its members, many of whom have underlying health conditions that make them especially vulnerable to the virus.