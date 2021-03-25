The wait is over. After months of being apart, families may now visit their loved ones in long term care facilities in Benton County as the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated their guidelines to make vistations possible for the first time since early March of 2020.
“Many of Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab’s residents spent nearly a full year without the physical presence and touch of their loved ones as nursing home visitation was closed due to the COVID 19 pandemic,” Jessica Henkle Director of Long Term Care Servicesat Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab said. “Now that these restrictions are being lifted, vaccinated residents can once again hold and touch their family members face to face. Residents are again living and thriving instead of just existing.”
Virginia Gay released the following guidelines to transition towards “normal” visitation while also being cognizant of the fact visitations pose the risk of passing along COVID-19 infections to staff and residents:
- Outdoor or socially distanced visits are safest (weather permitting).
-Visitation will be scheduled through our Activities Department. We ask that you avoid coming during meal times 7:30-8:30, 11:30-12:30, and 5:30-6:30 (unless this is part of your Compassionate Visit Care Plan).
-Visitors will be screened at the Main Hospital Entrance and then present to the Nursing and Rehab to complete the required paperwork prior to the visit. Visitors may not visit if they are ill, have a COVID test pending, or have been exposed to COVID in the last 14 days.
-Visitors are encouraged to get immunizations-especially now that we are seeing COVID viral variants in Iowa.
-If the resident has a roommate, the visit will occur in the designated area (unless their roommate agrees to leave for the visit). Residents that declined vaccine will also have their visit in the chat room.
-Residents that have been vaccinated may touch family members if they choose, so long as everyone is performing hand hygiene before and after the visit.
-Residents in private rooms may elect to have the visit in their rooms.
-All visitors must stay in their designated visiting area.
-Visitors and residents must wear a disposable mask. Residents should use face shields if they elect to have visits without a barrier.
-Visitors may elect to have a COVID test-please ask about our routine COVID testing hours.
-Visitors must remain socially distanced from other residents and staff.
-If there is a positive resident or staff member, visits (excluding Compassionate Visits) must be suspended for further investigation.
-We are working on the process for having beauticians and clergy return for routine care.
“Our staff should be commended for the valiant efforts made to meet all of residents’ physical, emotional, and psychosocial needs while keeping our facility COVID-free, but we cannot replace the need for family,” Henkle said. “It has been wonderful to see the smiles of families and residents as they are reunited. We know now not to take these things for granted. We continue to ask the community members to be vigilant about staying home if they are ill, washing hands, social distancing and masking in public, and getting vaccine when they are able. It takes a village to keep our vulnerable nursing home residents safe.”
Windsor Manor of Vinton announced on St. Patrick’s Day they would be open for visitations under a 3 Ws precaution (WEAR your mask, WASH your hands and WATCH your distance) for unvaccinated individuals and residents. Vaccinated residents may have visitors in their rooms with vaccinated and unvaccinated family members. The 3 Ws apply heavily to unvaccinated residents. Even if a visitor is vaccinated, they must follow the 3 Ws when visiting a high risk resident. If both the residents and visitors are unvaccinated, the 3 Ws also apply. Visits will be asked to remain at one hour. Children under 16 may visit outdoors adhering to the 3 W precautions.
“After a year of restrictions and strict protocol to keep our residents safe, we are beyond excited to see them reunited with family,” Lisa Staab, Executive Director of Windsor Manor said. “Phone calls, zoom visits, and window visits kept our residents connected but there is such pleasure in having families in the same room with their loved ones.”
Vaccinated families will be asked to provide a copy of their vaccination cards according to a release from Windsor Manor.
Vinton Lutheran Home will took on a different approach to indoor visits. If a resident is fully vaccinated, they may choose to have close contact (including touch) with their visitor(s) while both are wearing a KN95 and when hand-hygiene is performed before and after the visit.
“Until all of our residents and tenants have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated (2 weeks post second vaccination) we will continue to use extra precautions when it comes to visits,” a release from Lutheran Home explained. “If you have not yet been vaccinated, we ask that you consider doing so for your safety and the well-being and protection it offers our vulnerable seniors throughout our Lutheran Home campus.”
As the weather continues to improve, the Lutheran Home will offer outdoor visits while also maintaining options such as virtual and window visits for families. Residents and tenants will be allowed to leave the facility for short periods of time for activities such as shopping, medical appointments, etc., without being required to quarantine, but will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19.
Keystone Care Center will run a similar policy to the hospital’s, allowing two visitors at a time and discouraging visits during meal times. If the resident is vaccinated, they may choose to have full contact with their visitor while wearing a mask. The care center will not offer outdoor activities until more county residents have been vaccinated. Screening will take place for all visitors.
All updated policies noted that an outbreak in their facility or a 10 percent positivity rate in the county will lead to visitations being temporarily halted again. The positivity rate of Benton County is currently at 7.65 percent according to coronavirus.iowa.gov.