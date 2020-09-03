I think we would all agree that this year has been one for the record books. The coronavirus has changed our world. We miss simple things like seeing each other’s faces behind the mask or being able to offer a hug without worrying that we may be one of the asymptomatic carriers that could give another a potentially life-threatening illness. Businesses are closing. Jobs have been lost. Then came the derecho. Homes and livelihoods were damaged or destroyed. The devastation is overwhelming.
I’ve heard some people suggest that the recent disasters have occurred at the hand of God, that God is punishing us for something we have done or not done. I don’t think that is true. I don’t think God works that way. I do believe that God is present in all this. I believe He is in the blessings.
Yes, I said blessings. For me, when things seem overwhelming it is helpful to look for the blessings amid the struggles. They are there.
Here are just a few of the blessings I’ve seen:
• As events were canceled and activities put on hold, members of the same household have spent more time together and many have shared they’ve grown closer as a result.
• Community members have made a concerted effort to check in on each other, especially older members, and let them that know they are missed.
• A greater appreciation for the ability to be able to gather as a community for worship. Virtual options are appreciated, but the desire to gather together and receive the Eucharist has been heightened.
• More people have gotten to know their neighbors as they came together to help one another after the derecho.
• Random acts of kindness. I will always remember the man who drove through my neighborhood a few nights after the derecho offering cold bottles of water.
Again, these are just a few of the broader blessings I have witnessed in the last six months. I could list many more blessings I have received personally. What about you? What blessings have you experienced?
A challenge for all of us: the next time we find ourselves bemoaning “2020,” let’s take a moment to look for the blessings and share those with each other. It’s true, there has been much pain and suffering this year. But if you look, I think you, too, will find blessings in the midst of the tragedies. It may take a while to see them, but they are there. Pray for the ability to recognize them.
Our God is a God of mercy and compassion. He doesn’t cause suffering, but He does stand in solidarity with us when we suffer. In times of suffering, we can draw our strength from Christ.
So, look for the blessings! In them, you will truly see the hand of God at work.