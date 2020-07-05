The events of recent weeks have been disturbing to say the least. Black lives matter. All lives matter. Violence. Protests. Riots.
It’s tempting to simply disassociate oneself with the issue of racism. We don’t have those kinds of issues here. Besides, I am (we’re) not like the people we see on television or read about in the news. We’d never commit those kinds of horrific acts.
But the thing is, racism doesn’t start with horrific, news-worthy actions. It starts much smaller and can become so ingrained in a person, that a person doesn’t even know it’s there.
Again, it’s easy to dissociate ourselves with what we see happening “out there.” I’m guilty of that. However, this time I found that I couldn’t look away. I had to do something. I can pray, but I sensed a nudge to do more. I decided I needed to start by looking inward and learning more.
I began by picking up a document published by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in November 2018 entitled Open Wide Our Hearts: The Enduring Call to Love, A Pastoral Letter Against Racism.
The document begins by defining racism and states that “Racism arises when – either consciously or unconsciously – a person holds that his or her own race or ethnicity is superior…and occurs because a person ignores the fundamental truth that, because all humans share a common origin, they are all brothers and sisters, all equally made in the image of God.” The Bishops go on to say “Racism can often be found in our hearts – in many cases placed there unwillingly or unknowingly in our upbringing or culture.”
As I continued to read the Bishops’ document, I became more and more uncomfortable. It’s true, I’ve never committed any violent racist crimes, but I believe I have benefited from simply being white. And, I’ve been ok to go along with that…
What can we do about it? The Bishops suggest the following:
• Acknowledge sinful deeds and thoughts and ask for forgiveness
• Engage the world and encounter others – to see, maybe for the first time, those who are on the peripheries of our own limited view
• Resolve to work for justice – advocate for equality in how laws are implemented and for moral budgets that reduce barriers to economic well-being, healthcare, education and training
• Educate ourselves
• Work in our churches to develop and support programs that help repair the damages caused by racial discrimination
• Work to change policies and institutional barriers that perpetuate inequality in our society
• Pray and work for conversion of hearts, including our own
• Recognize that racism is a life issue
It seems like a lot to take on, but we can and must do something. Start small. I’m beginning with prayer and learning more. What will you do?